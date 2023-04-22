YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office kicked off its free gun safety classes on Saturday.

While the class had previously been in the works, Sheriff Tommy Ford said the Permitless Carry law put the department’s focus on gun safety.

“We certainly support people’s right to keep and bear arms and the Second Amendment and supported that bill,” Ford said. “With rights, there’s also responsibilities. And we want to offer people the training and the range time that they need in order to be proficient with our weapons.”

The Sheriff’s Department offers two classes that vary depending on skill level.

A beginner course.

“For those that may have a firearm or are interested in purchasing a firearm, but have never really had much range time with a firearm and have never been instructed on the appropriate safety techniques,” Ford said.

And an intermediate course.

“They’ve handled a gun before,” Ford said. “They know safety protocols. We’re going to go over some of that, but we’ll focus a lot more on arm shooting and accuracy. Even going to have a little bit of time on our shoot house for them to make some kind of tactical drills as well.”

Gail Harris who attended the beginner’s course said it helped her overcome her fear of guns.

“I signed up, and I was a little nervous and didn’t think I was going to come last night, but I showed up today,” Harris said. “And had very individualized attention and learned how to safely handle my gun and how to load it and how to shoot it.”

The Sheriff’s Office does provide ammunition, but participants are required to bring their own guns.

To register contact Theresa Anglin at the Sheriff’s Office by either calling 850-248-2078 or emailing theresa.anglin@bayso.org.