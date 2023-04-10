BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will be offering free gun safety classes to the public.

According to a news release by BCSO, a novice-level class will begin on April 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and an intermediate-level class will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Campflowers Gun Range on 8428 Campflowers Road in Bayou George.

The instructors will be retired Bay County Sheriff Frank McKeithen and retired BCSO Major Greg Peel.

The novice-level class is designed to accommodate individuals who have little to no experience shooting or handling a firearm and want to gain confidence in handling firearms. Attendees must bring fifty rounds of ammo, eye and ear protection, and their own handgun.

The intermediate-level class will teach safety techniques, and tips for improving accuracy and will promote self-confidence while handling and shooting a firearm. Attendees must bring one hundred rounds of ammo, ear and eye protection, and their own handgun.

Attendees for either class are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.

The Campflowers Gun Range is a cold range, meaning no firearm should be brought to the range loaded. Anyone participating must be legally able to possess a firearm.

If you are interested in registering for the class, the BCSO requests that you call Theresa at 850-248-4700, or email Theresa.anglin@bayso.org.

Attendance is limited but additional classes are planned to be offered according to demand.