LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office held a safety seminar for local religious leaders.

“Make sure that everyone is playing very well on how this plan works and make sure that we practice this plan,” Panama City Police Department Captain Billy Carstarphen said.

Officers provided guidance on what officials can do to help protect those in their congregation.

“Background checks for staff, background checks for volunteers,” Carstarphen said.

And how to best respond in the case of an emergency.

“They need to stay on the phone,” Carstarphen said. “They need to not try to do other things. OK. But they can feed them information as it becomes available. “

Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s Corporal Mario Lupica said it’s not a matter of if but a matter of when something will happen.

“The world we live in, it’s a looming monster out there,” Lupica said. “And we’re going to be prepared to protect our county residents from anything that happens here in the Bay County.”

The head of Security at First Baptist Church in Panama City Randy Dule said this threat is all too real.

“We’ve had a number of incidents there and a number of threats called in. And so we’re here to learn how to best protect the people,” Dule said.

The Sheriff’s Office has held similar safety events in the past.

Lupica said this year’s seminar was the best yet.

“Let’s make sure that this is something that’s not just a topic that we talk about today because we here let’s make sure that we follow up on this and deal with getting a good plan in place that works for us,” Lupica said.

Lupica said the sheriff’s office also offers private seminars where they will go to churches and give leaders safety lessons.

For more information or to sign up call Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at (850)-747-4700.