BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local law enforcement agencies have been preparing for the upcoming school year, by conducting active shooter training.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies completed Active Shooter Incident Management training Friday morning at Bay High School.

ASIM prepares deputies to do more than just neutralize the shooter. It includes tactics to clear out all rooms promptly and save survivors.

Deputies spend time in the classroom, then move into a school facility where they handle active shooter scenarios. The actions of the first deputy on the scene are crucial.

“That’s your first line of defense, if they don’t do their job, then things are going to get worse from there, we run single-man response teams along with team unit teams but we do that so each officer knows the value, and the importance of them getting on scene, getting there, and doing their job,” Lieutenant James Vestal said.

Communications are also key. Most agencies use ASIM training to ensure everyone is coordinating their efforts during an emergency.