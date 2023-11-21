BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies are making sure Bay County residents are well-fed this Thanksgiving.

For the third year, they’re conducting ‘Operation Thankfull’.

Deputies are going door to door all week to make sure everyone gets a holiday feast.

Officials say they plan on serving nearly a thousand families before that Thursday rolls around.

The holidays are a time known for bringing people together. And what better way to do that, than with a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a joint effort from all the schools, the companies, and individuals here at the sheriff’s office,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jake Navarro.

The idea came about when Sheriff Tommy Ford wanted to strengthen some of the sheriff’s office’s core goals, and one of those goals was meeting community needs.

“And with that was born operation thankful to where we can really, you know, hit hard when it comes to helping those that do need help around the holidays,” Navarro said.

For the third anniversary of the giveaway, deputies are still going strong.

“We serve over almost a thousand families this year alone, just giving them a great holiday. Especially around now with Thanksgiving right around the corner,” Navarro said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office receives the names of those who would benefit from the meals through a variety of avenues.

The list comes from charities, veterans’ organizations, and schools. Each family receives stuffing, cranberry sauce, canned goods, and of course…Turkey.

“It could be your neighbor that could be going through a tough time. They might have gotten laid off during the holiday season, and they just need that little extra something to help them get through the day, get through the holidays,” Navarro said.

Navarro says even if someone doesn’t answer the door the first time, they will have something to eat for Thanksgiving.

“We’re not just going to say, oh, they’re not home, we’re going to skip them. We’re going to work around their schedule to make sure they have a great holiday,” Navarro said.

Tuesday, November 21 was the final delivery day for ‘Operation Thankfull’ They gave away over 300 meals with help from Mercy Chefs and NorthStar church.

If anyone still wants to donate, the sheriff’s office will deliver that food to local food pantries.