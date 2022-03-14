BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local leader has received special recognition from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford was recently reappointed as the chairman of a statewide law enforcement commission.

The Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission serves as a policy-making group for the over 80,000 law enforcement officers in the state of Florida.

They help regulate standards and ethics to make sure only certified and well-trained law enforcement officers serve the public.

“It’s very important to make sure that we’ve got adequate training and the best training that we can give these officers to go out and serve the public,” Sheriff Ford said. “It’s just an honor to be able to serve in that capacity and kind of give back to the profession.”

He also said he just finished up his first term as the chairman.

Sheriff Ford and Sheriff Michael Adkinson in Walton County are the only sheriffs in the Panhandle on the statewide commission, according to Sheriff Ford.