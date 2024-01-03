BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and panhandle authorities are urging people to be aware that this can happen to anyone.

The U.S. Department of State estimates there are 27.6 million human trafficking victims each year.

It can happen to anyone regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity.

“It’s our responsibility as law enforcement officers to hold these people accountable. And we’re going to continue to do that,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Traffickers exploit their victims through sex acts or forced labor.

“One thing… That’s money, money, and control. All right. Human traffickers they care about nothing else besides padding their pocket and controlling their environment,” Talamantez said.

This month law enforcement hopes to bring more awareness of human trafficking that’s happening right in our backyard.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials say they see an average of one to two cases a month.

But more during big events and holidays.

“If you have any kind of big events where people are out for Thunder Beach or they’re out for spring break, you also have your traffickers that bring in their victims for the sex acts anyways, and they go to a hotel-condo or something of that nature. And they will force their victims to commit sexual acts against others,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Corporal Amy Burnett said.

Traffickers identify targets who are vulnerable and easy to deceive.

They use violence, threats, and lies to coerce their victims.

“Let’s say, in their late twenties, early thirties, who gets with a 13-year-old on social media it may look weird seeing somebody with those two age brackets going to a hotel,” Burnett said.

“Follow your gut. If you feel like something is wrong, ok? If you just something gives you sort of an uneasy feeling. Take note. Pay attention to the circumstances,” Talamantez said.

Talamantez is asking people to be aware of the people in their surroundings.

“These types of individuals can be anybody from a possibly a known associate of a complete stranger, that these people will take advantage of your most vulnerable situations,” Talamantez said.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office: (850) 747-4700

Panama City Beach Police: (850) 872-3112

National Human Trafficking Hotline: (888) 373-7888

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program: (850) 818-0622