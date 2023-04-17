BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not every day you get to read your own obituary but that’s what happened to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford this weekend.

Ford typed his name into the artificial intelligence program Chat GPT.

“I said, who is Sheriff Tommy Ford and was very shocked at the response and that it said that I died in 2018,” Ford said.

He thought maybe the computer confused him with another Tommy Ford. He got the same response each time he typed in the prompt.

“It talks about me dying from covid in 2020 in another article, then I do another prompt asking again, it says that I died in 2016 and goes into great detail over me having surgery for a torn artery and later had a stroke and dying from that,” Ford said.

On the site, if you ask for a reference to Sheriff Ford’s death it generated a link to local media outlets, including our website. The links do not exist since the information is incorrectly generated by A.I.

“We can laugh about this incorrectly saying I died, but if you were to use this for some, serious research or use this to try to gain facts, then you may not be getting the truth and that’s concerning,” Ford said.

Artificial intelligence is still being developed and could bring benefits in the future.

“Answer some questions about what happened and click a button and the police reports filled out and I think it could potentially even on some of these individuals conduct the research on databases, on information about them and put together an investigative report, which, again, has a lot of promise but it also has to be done very cautiously because it’s important that it be right and at this point, I don’t have that confidence,” Ford said.

Sheriff Tommy Ford is healthy and alive, any reports of his death are greatly exaggerated.