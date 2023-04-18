BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials are showing off their newest helicopter.

BCSO bought a new helicopter from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2007 Bell helicopter has seven seats and can fly for 3.5 hours at a time.

It will replace one of the two older choppers currently at the sheriff’s office.

Corporal Wade Boan is the pilot. He said this helicopter’s capabilities are a game changer.

“This one flies a lot faster,” Boan said. “We can fly a lot higher so it means we can get on scene a lot faster. And again, with the camera system, we’re three and four miles away and the camera will be on scene prior to us ever getting there with the helicopter.”

The county bought the helicopter for $2.1 million, the funds were from a state grant.