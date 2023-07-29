PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday morning hundreds eager to get a deal turned out for The Bay County Sheriff’s Office auction.

Items ranging from Xboxes and gym equipment to lawnmowers and pickup trucks were up for grabs.

“They’re government surplus typically that were used sometimes law enforcement agency sent this over there seized or forfeited items,” host of the auction and owner of Florida Auction Network Jon Sewell said.

“We did have a trailer full of stuff from code enforcement that our owner gave up when the house was being torn down,” Sewell said. The city gets that money. They put that money back in the general fund. That money is used to provide more and better services for our citizens.”

Regardless of where the items came from Sewell said there were a lot of good deals.

“We did 95 lots, which can be a lot more than that,” Sewell said. “Had some beautiful cars from every agency. Had a bunch of good stuff here. Everybody took home some bargains that they’ll hopefully be able to benefit from.”

The money from the auction then goes back to the Sheriff’s Office.

For some, these auctions are used as a stream of income.

“Generally, I’ll buy stuff cheap enough that I can turn around, refurbish it and resell it,” auction attendee Jeffrey Holland said.

Holland said this weekend’s auction was competitive.

“We had like 75 to 80% new buyers,” Holland said. “They’re not familiar with how things work. Bidding got wild. It came out good for everybody, especially the auction area.”

In September Florida Auction Network is hosting an event at Panama City Beach fire station 31.

“Selling everything we can possibly parts of the building,” Sewell said.

Florida Auction Network is also hosting an online auction through Tuesday, August 1.

Click here for more information on all Florida Auction Network events.