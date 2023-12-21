BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a wanted sex offender.

Micheal Butts, 54, of Lee County, Alabama is a registered sex offender in Bay County. Butts was living in Bay County but often traveled to Alabama and fled Bay County after authorities issued a new felony warrant for Butts for a sex offense against a child under 12.

Bay County Warrants Division directed Lee County Sheriff’s Office to Butt’s location in Alabama and he was arrested.

He is now being held in Lee County, Alabama awaiting extradition back to Florida.