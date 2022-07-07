Bay County schools received test scores from the state.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida released grades for school districts and individual schools themselves on Thursday.

Bay District Schools maintained its “B” grade. Within the county, 12 schools received an “A.”

Southport, Tyndall and Patronis were three elementary schools to get an “A.” Breakfast Point and Bozeman also received an “A.”

Nine schools received “B” grades. Arnold and Mosley High School both got a “B.” Northside, Hutchison and West Bay Elementary Schools all received a “B.”

Eight area schools received “C” passing grades. Most of those are Bay County elementary schools.

Five elementary schools received “D” grades. Those are Callaway, Cherry Street, Lucille Moore, Parker and Waller. Cedar Grove is the only county school to receive a failing grade.