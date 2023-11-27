BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday morning, Bay District Schools saw their 7th crash of the year involving school buses after a driver veered off of the road outside Arnold High School. According to the BDS, the crash was the result of an unforeseen medical complication.

Out of those seven crashes, BDS drivers were at fault in four.

“Typically, statistically speaking, less than one-third of the bus accidents in any given year are actually our fault,” said Director of Communication Sharon Michalik. So far this year, drivers are on pace to nearly double that rate.

Other crashes include an October 11th crash, where two buses collided outside of Bozeman School, sending 12 students to the hospital.

For at least a decade, the district has struggled with driver shortages, with 15 vacancies as the current school year kicked off.

Michalik, however, downplays the notion that shortages were responsible for the uptick in crashes, instead noting an increase in traffic, saying, “I think that overall there are more accidents than there used to be just because there’s more cars on the road. So our drivers do an amazing job of delivering students to and from school safely. Unfortunately, today our driver seems to have suffered a medical emergency, which again can happen to any driver.”

Prior to Monday’s crash, Michalik said the District’s Transportation Department was fully staffed with drivers.