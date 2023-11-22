BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —60 years ago today, American society lost a large part of its innocence. Today is the 60th anniversary of the assassination of the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

On November 22nd, 1963 President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie were wrapping up the second day of a two-day trip to Dallas.

No one could have imagined it would be his last day as president.

“That’s an unpleasant memory to have,” said Bay County resident Jean Pitts.

As the motorcade pulled through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Lee Harvey Oswald fired three shots from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository.

Two of the shots hit Kennedy, but the final shot proved to be fatal.

“What I remember seeing in my mind about the shooting was seeing him and Jackie Kennedy riding in the convertible,” Pitts said.

“I must describe it really it was really shocking. Stunning. And it was just almost like ok, this is not happening here in my country. It was really unbelievable,” Bay County resident Mary Ruth McDonald said.

Oswald shot Kennedy at 12:30 p.m. central time.

Doctors at Parkland Hospital pronounced him dead 30 minutes later.

“This is the latest announcement we have the president is dead and I’m standing there back on the driveway,” Bay County resident Wallace Skinner said.

Skinner was 35 years old when Kennedy was killed. He was working at his restaurant when he heard the news.

“I canceled the orders and the rest of the day was kind of hanging on to the TV,” Skinner said.

Skinner felt as if time stopped completely.

People were heartbroken about Kennedy’s death but devastated for his family.

“It was always one of the saddest days, I think. That I can ever remember,” Bay County Historical Society Vice President Robert Hurst said.

Not only did Kennedy’s death leave a void, but it left many wondering about what could have been had he lived.

“He was a very likable president. He was young. He was a nice-looking young man. And he was a family man. And I think that in the short term that he had he was very likable. And I felt that he was what this country needed,” McDonald said.

John F. Kennedy was 46 years old.

Oswald was never officially charged with President Kennedy’s murder.

He was killed two days later in the garage of the Dallas Police Department by a Dallas nightclub owner named Jack Ruby.