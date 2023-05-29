BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Remembering our fallen military men and women on Memorial Day is a long-standing tradition in Bay County.

Tyndall, Naval Support Activity, and thousands of military retirees play such a huge role in our community.

“As we look at the flag, we see it blowing through the wind on a day like this, it’s critically important to remember those that have paved the way for us and especially to continue to remember them on through our daily lives and the easiest way I do that is by every time I see that flag flying, I remember the breaths taken by those that have led the way before us,” NSA Panama City Commander Michael Mosi said.

From the laying of the wreath, the bagpipes, the honor walk, and a flyover from Tyndall Air Force Base, veterans were recognized and honored Monday morning.

“Remembering our fallen military men and women is the essence and the purpose of today, sure barbecues are fun and everybody enjoys a sale but that’s not what the story is about, it’s remembering our heroes so that we are always the ways those lives, that their sacrifices made our freedom possible,” attendee Peggy Kundo said.

This year’s service took on a special meaning for Peggy Kundo. Her husband was wounded while serving in Vietnam. She and other family members were honored to finally accept a Purple Heart on behalf of William Kundo’s service.

“It was lost through the channels about 50 years ago so he never received it and we have been advocating for him to get through the processes to receive it so he called it his marksmanship medal for the other team lightheartedly but I’m very happy to receive it in his honor and memory,” Kundo said.

Commander Michael Mosi and retired Army General and Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen gave the award to the Kundo family.

“Since the member is not with us on a day like this, posthumously awarded the symbolism is just amazing and the honor is just amazing,” Mosi said. “Just the events, just so touching, so emotional, goosebumps as I sit here still, it’s a very, very big, big deal.”

William, who is better known as Bill, passed away a few years ago but his wife said she knows what his message would have been if he was here today.

“Encourage everyone listening to take care of the veterans in their lives and remember with honor those who have gone before and you and to honor the day and our country,” Peggy Kundo said.

Military representatives from across the county participated in Monday’s service.