BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County received funding to help purchase firefighter decontamination equipment.

The county received nearly $4,000 to purchase one extractor for Bay County Fire Rescue.

Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts, said the funding will allow the county agency to address their needs quickly.

The equipment that will be purchased helps reduce firefighters’ exposure to toxins.

“They come into contact with lots of carcinogenic materials when they’re fighting these fires,” Griffitts said. “So, we’re thankful that these funds are available for our service so these guys can go out and purchase these suits so they can address these issues after they come back from their fires.”

Griffitts said they are thankful to CFO and State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, for making those funds available.