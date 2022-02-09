BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you are looking for a house, it might not be an easy time to find one.

Historically low interest rates are starting to rise and local realtors said there just are not that many houses available.

Bay County’s market is facing challenges in 2022.

“It’s a great time to sell,” Central Panhandle Association of Realtors President Susan West.

West helps residents locate their dream homes every day. So far this year, there are challenges with dangerously low inventory.

“I can’t even tell you how many offers I’ve written for some buyers who are getting loans, and we are missing out,” West said. “I wrote an offer for a couple that was 40 thousand dollars over the list price and we still didn’t get it.”

Many buyers are paying cash. West said affordable housing is the hardest hit sector. Hurricane Michael shares some blame for the crisis.

“It destroyed a lot of homes but then they built them up and made them better,” West said. “So then their values went up. And then we ran into a pandemic and then we’ve got shortages of lumber and different supply chain issues.”

But West believes last year’s skyrocketing home prices will gain stability this year.

“The feds are expecting probably about four rate increases this year, that should slow it down some,” she said. “It’s going to affect people’s buying ability.”

New housing developments will also increase the inventory.

“It’s just a matter of getting these new houses online and making sure that the price point is where people that are employed and in workforce housing needs can be met,” Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said. “And they can afford to buy these.”

To get information on affordable housing you can visit the CPAR website. If you are a first-time home buyer and want to look at home-buying classes through the county, visit their website.