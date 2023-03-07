BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Bay County properties that previously would not have been allowed to annex into the city of Lynn Haven could soon be able to choose that option.

Bay County Commissioners voted to designate a “municipal service area” within the unincorporated portion of Lynn Haven.

It would be the first step to annexation for those property owners. If they voluntarily choose to do so, Lynn Haven agrees to provide services like water and sewer.

The agreement allows annexations regardless of the property being contiguous to Lynn Haven boundaries, whether it creates an enclave, and where it is reasonably compact.

County officials said it will help clean up islands of unincorporated land within Lynn Haven city limits.

“They can request to be annexed into whatever city like this was for Lynn Haven today, only if they want to, they don’t have to, they can,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “But we know once they annex into the city, they can participate in elections if they want. There’s a lot of things that they can benefit from by being in the city and then if they don’t want to, they can stay in unincorporated Bay County just like they are right now.”

Lynn Haven commissioners also have to approve the agreement before it can go into effect.