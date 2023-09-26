CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Beginning in October Emerald Coast Physical Therapy will begin offering free movement screenings for first responders.

They’ll start with the Callaway Fire Department and then offer their services to any first responders in Bay County.

First responders are constantly putting their bodies in harm’s way and it takes a toll.

Local fitness trainers and physical therapists wanted to help in any way possible after noticing the effect it was having on some of those who are tasked with protecting us.

“They’re really the backbone of our community. None of us are entirely safe without them,” said Emerald Coast physical therapist Barb Riley. “They have heavy, physical jobs. They train every day. They work hard. They carry tremendously heavy loads. So they need all the love and support they can get from the community.”

You can get a free movement screening even if you aren’t a first responder.

However, you will have to go to Emerald Coast Physical Therapy to get that screening.