BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — 2024 will be a busy year for the Bay County Parks & Recreation Division.

Many people enjoy spending time outdoors, whether it’s for walking or recreational activities. The Bay County Parks & Rec Division said it’s committed to fulfilling the wants and needs of the community.

“We adopted a master plan about a month ago that was developed after Hurricane Michael that addressed the demographics of the county and we had surveys set out on what people would like to see with the parks, what kind of improvements, what kind of new facilities,” Assistant General Services Director Jason Jowers said.

One facility that will be under construction this year is the Southport Ballpark. County officials hope the project will be out for bid at the end of February.

“It’s just north of the road that goes to the EOC and the college campus in Southport, probably a third of a mile north of there on the east side of Highway 77,” Jowers said. “We have the road cut in now, the access road, and we have a contract for clearing that.”

Out on the beach, the Tourist Development Council is funding a handicap-accessible beach access. Design plans include handicap and golf cart parking.

“It’ll have mobi-mats going down onto the beach where handicapped people can access with a wheelchair much easier than trying to get through the sand,” Jowers said.

Two projects for 2024 call for improvements to McKenzie Avenue and the High Point boat ramps and then a kayak and canoe launch and a parking lot are going to be built for Econfina Creek, right near Highway 388.

“Porter Landing is going to help out the families and citizens that utilize Econfina Creek between Highway 20 and Highway 388,” Jowers said. “It’s going to give them a better and safer place to either put their kayaks and canoes in or take them out.”

On top of all the projects, county staff will also focus on maintenance at all Bay County facilities.

“The main challenge that we have here is the size of the county and how the parks are spread out in trying to service them all with the staff that we have in place right now and we use contract work to help out with that too, but that’s the biggest challenge is the maintenance,” Jowers said.

The expected project completion dates are below.

Southport Ballpark: Spring of 2025 Surf Drive Beach Access: by the Summer Boat ramp improvements: around the Summer/Fall time Econfina Creek renovations: early Summer

The cost for these five projects is under $12 million.