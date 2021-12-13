Bay County organizations want to help lonely residents during the holidays

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The holiday season is a time for family gatherings, but that is not always the case for older folks in our community.

Many have family members that live across the country, making Christmas feel lonely. But several organizations are trying to make sure seniors are not forgotten.

“Seeing the joy on a senior’s face when they realize they were not forgotten and somebody thought about them,” said Bay County Council on Aging CEO Beth Coulliette.

Bay County Council on Aging has joined Santa’s elves in wrapping presents.

“We have lots of angels we call them that adopt a senior for Christmas and we have the seniors make three wishes normally it’s simple things like maybe a pair of slippers or some food or something like that,” Coulliette said.

Adopting a senior also known as adopting a grandparent, has been successful for many years. But this year, 50 names still need to be selected before next week.

“We want to make sure every senior we serve, that we know that will be alone, has gifts and that they have food and that we make their Christmas bright,” she said.

Coulliette said she is not worried. Recently community outreach has been amazing. Many have donated, which has given their seniors a reason to celebrate.

As for Robert McCoy at Beehive Assisted Living, he said he’s one of the lucky ones having a lot of family come to visit. That is not the case for all of the residents.

“We’ve probably had more visitors than average,” said McCoy.

McCoy and his wife are 88 years old. He said each year his family gets smaller.

“I feel like I am outliving all of them,” he said.

That’s why during the holidays, he said it’s important to make time for family.

If you want to “Adopt a grandparent” or donate to an assisted living facility near you, visit the Bay County Council on Aging website.

As for Beehive Homes in Lynn Haven, they welcome anyone to drop by or organize a time to bring donations to the center.