BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are considering a plan that would consolidate several different transportation programs into one Transit Authority.

Tuesday morning county commissioners approved the language for the proposed bill that will create the Transit Authority. Transportation officials spent the last two years designing the plan.

The new board would include local elected officials. State lawmakers will have to approve the legislation during the upcoming session that starts in January.

“Program that offers both the fix root system and demand response system for people with special needs or that are transportation disabled, allow both of those programs to work together and be able to have one group of people who really focus on making sure that there are transportation opportunities for everybody in Bay County,” Assistant Deputy County Attorney Brian Leebrick said.

Representative Griff Griffitts told county officials he’ll sponsor the bill.