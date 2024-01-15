BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Freezing temperatures may not be all that common in Florida, but panhandle residents will need to prepare for it this week.

“We don’t have to deal with the cold weather very frequently so we mainly see an exacerbation of some common medical conditions like asthma and arthritis but we can still see issues with hypothermia,” Bay County Emergency Services Captain Paramedic Kaitlyn Stevenson.

Two warming centers will be open in Bay County on Tuesday and Wednesday, One at A.D. Harris Learning Village in Panama City and another at Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church in Panama City Beach.

“We’ve seen our homeless population come out and then we have residents that may not have adequate heating in their homes, they’re also welcome,” Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson said. “The centers will be open from 6 p.m. To 6 a.m., we’re looking to provide a warm hot meal in the evening time and then something for them to take and go in the morning time.”

Cots and blankets will also be available.

“With those types of temperatures, you can really have some deaths so we do absolutely want to prevent that but also we want to make sure that we take care of our community,” Pilson said.

Emergency officials said it’s important to wear layers and stay indoors to avoid frostbite or hypothermia. If you happen to experience either of those, don’t use burning hot water.

“You don’t want to stick cold hands straight into a hot bath of water, you want to warm up slowly, that way you don’t cause any damage to your tissues,” Stevenson said

Rebuild Bay is looking for people to volunteer at the warming centers. If you’re interested text the word ‘volunteer’ to 850-783-4311.