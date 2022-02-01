BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Over one million pounds of debris and derelict vessels have been removed from Bay County shorelines.

Although that is a major milestone, officials said they are not done. A total of 18 abandoned vessels have been taken out of St Andrew’s Bay, and 38 out of Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties.

Officials said there are about six storm impacted vessels remaining as of January 2022.

On Tuesday, the county received word from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection about additional funding to remove 11 more. While most are a result of Hurricane Michael in 2018, some were abandoned prior.

Although vessel removal is necessary, Bay County Commissioners like Bill Dozier have some concerns.

“We aren’t, and not creating a magnet effect of people bringing their boats in,” Dozier said. “Although I don’t think that will happen, it is a possibility. I know that our staff is making every effort for that not to happen. And as we move forward I know other areas have the same thing happen.”

Moving forward, Dozier said they will work with surrounding communities to assist in their removal programs.

He said not only are these abandoned vessels eyesores, but they are also safety concerns as well.