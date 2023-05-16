BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is buying eight more homes that have severe flooding problems.

The county is using money from the Florida Rebuild Voluntary Home Buyout program. The owners have volunteered to sell their houses because the properties flood, especially during strong storms and hurricanes.

Bay County will pay a little more than $4 million on all 8 properties part of that will pay for the demo.

“Go to the cost of demolishing these homes and then going back in and even building retention ponds to try to alleviate flooding in the area, we’ve used it in the past several times since Hurricane Michael and we’ve had more money becoming available for that,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said.

County officials said they hope to close on one in May and the rest in June or July.