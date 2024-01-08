BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials said they are actively monitoring the expected severe weather and taking steps to be prepared.

They’ve been clearing ditches to keep them from flooding and setting up barriers around flood-prone areas.

As the storms potentially bring impacts to the Panhandle, officials said some roads could be closed because of winds, flooding, and debris. Officials are urging everyone to have a plan and be weather-aware.

“When we have these storms coming in and we’ve got warnings and watches, take shelter, if you’re outside, get inside,” Bay County Emergency Management Section Chief Eric Kunzman said. “If you’re in your house and a tornado warning comes over in your area, get to an innermost room with no windows, cover yourself self with blankets and pillows to protect from the debris, and then stay down there until it passes.”

Do not drive through flooded roads, report it to emergency officials, and do not touch downed power lines, call your power company.

The county will send out emergency notifications through Alert Bay if necessary. Click here to sign up for Alert Bay.