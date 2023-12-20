BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials are working together to improve emergency responses to one of the fastest-growing areas in the county, West Bay.

“Our rural level, the service delivery standard is 20 minutes or greater, the residents met with us and expressed some concern over that, especially since that part of the community is starting to become more suburban in nature,” Bay County manager Bob Majka said.

During their first January meeting commissioners will be able to make the final approval to station an advanced life support fire apparatus at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“You’ve got the airport and Latitude Margaritaville and all the growth that’s happening in northwest Bay County, there’s an increased demand for medical services,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

Bay County will staff the temporary station 24/7.

“It will be staff of personnel who are trained at the als, ems level of service as well so they’ll be able to provide structural fire protection response to car accidents, but they’ll have that advanced life support capability,” Majka said.

At least one Latitude Margaritaville resident is applauding the move.

“It feels much better, time is important, the closer the first responders are, the better results you get at the end,” Latitude Margaritaville resident Tom Nudo said.

The fire truck will leave, once the county completes the next West Bay fire station in late 2024.