BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials have a new program that will help the transportation disadvantaged get around town.

The county received around $700,000 from a grant to help pay the cost of rides for people who use the program.

Those who qualify will pay a $1.50 co-pay per ride to use Uber or a Bayway vehicle. The county will use the grant money to pay the difference.

There is no limit on the number of rides, but the user must stay in Bay County.

“We’re here to provide as much public transportation as we can to people because it not only helps our environment, it helps our community but it also helps those people that maybe are not fortunate enough to have their own transportation so we’re constantly looking for ways to add services to our system,” Transit Program Administrator Lamar Hobbs said.

Click here for more information on how to sign up for the program.