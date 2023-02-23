BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County municipalities are busy trying to repair and remake parks.

For more than four-and-a-half years, Buddy McLemore Park has sat dilapidated in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said the city has applied for a $3 million grant from the Department of Economic Opportunity but they are still waiting for approval of the funding.

“Everybody wants it back, but it’s got to be totally 100% redone because we lost it all during the hurricane.”

Hammond said there’s no timeline for when the project could be completed, but he said Springfield has big plans for the park.

“We’re going to have new basketball courts, some called pickleball I haven’t seen that in action yet, but it’s something real popular, then a couple of tennis courts,” Hammond said.

Panama City is also trying to repair several city parks. The Quality of Life Department recently closed the tennis courts at Oakland Terrace Park.

“There’s large cracks in the court in certain parts and in certain segments,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma said. “And there’s also a shifting of level. So that now becomes a trip hazard.”

Depalma said replacing the courts will cost about $300,000. That money is coming from FEMA.

However, the city has to wait for FEMA to conduct environmental planning and historical preservation testing.

There are also plans to renovate Chapman Park where Bay County has built a playground. Depalma stated the city will soon hold a public charette to determine what to add to the park.