PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Manager Bob Majka discussed the 5-year strategic plan to improve local infrastructure and housing Tuesday.

Bay County commissioners are taking into consideration a 5-year strategic plan that calls for a continuation of the residential building explosion in our area.

The majority of Bay County’s spending money comes from residents, through sales and property taxes.

The county receives about $15.5 million a year from the Half-cent Infrastructure Surtax to fund road and stormwater improvements.

“$0.73 of every dollar that comes to Bay County comes from a consumption-based source where somebody is actually buying a service or buying a commodity. Only $0.23 of that dollar comes from ad valorem or property taxes,” said Majka.

Majka said state figures show that Bay County is the seventh lowest taxed county in Florida.

“We do our best every year to make sure we don’t pass any unneeded burden on. But again, we’re all subject to the same forces of the economy,“ said Majka.

The forces of growth are more houses, businesses, and people. This puts more of a burden on the county to provide basic services.

Right now, county officials have 9-key infrastructure projects underway.

The first is completing a network of fiber optic cables, to provide faster internet capabilities for first responders. Second is the expanding stormwater drainage improvements. A third project involves the installation of electrical generators to power the entire Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Jail.

Majka said five infrastructure projects are through the first phase and waiting on approval to move to phase two.

County officials are also evaluating all of the services in the western part of the county. Much of the future growth will happen on 110,000 acres of St. Joe Company land known as the Bay-Walton sector.

In the last 24 months, developers have platted nearly 3,000 residential lots in developments such as Latitude Margaritaville.

There are also more than 300 new golf holes under development.

“Most of the cost here is borne, you know, by the market is borne by the developers. So they’re the ones that are going in there and making the land improvements,” said Majka.

Not everyone can afford a pricey new home or even a moderately priced house.

A new program called ‘ReHouse Bay’ helps lower-income families afford a home of their own.

“Getting people either housing assistance, in the form of mortgage assistance, or if they’re looking to purchase a new home, or in rental assistance, if they had damage after the hurricane and maybe their insurance didn’t cover all of their losses, some additional assistance with repairs,” said Majka.

The county has spent $24 million in the last 18 months to get more than 400 families in their own houses.

If you would like more information on ReHouse Bay, click here.