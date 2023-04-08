CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County father, Lee Butler, has combined his love for pool and his love for his sons to start the annual ‘grab a cue & chalk it up for autism’ fundraising event.

Thirty-two pool lovers grabbed a cue Saturday at the Re-Rack Sports Bar in Callaway…

” I have two sons, 19 years old and 11 years old,” the event’s organizer Lee Butler said. “So I definitely understand the challenges that come with getting your kids into therapy.”

For years Butler struggled to find an affordable behavioral therapy program for his sons.

“Dealing with the state and going through all the red tape and everything or having somewhere this little more personable that you can kind of go in and talk to them and then work with you would have been a huge help,” Butler said. “And in order to to help out, you know, kids with autism.”

Butler said despite resources being more readily available than they were 20 years ago families still struggle to find help.

“I think autism awareness has become a lot more public,” Butler said. “So there’s a lot more programs available which are amazing for, for the kids coming up.”

When Butler found out about the Early Childhood Autism Center(ECAP) at Florida State University he knew he wanted to help.

ECAP began over 20 years ago in response to another family’s similar struggle.

“They had a daughter that was autistic and there were no therapies around at that time,” ECAP Administrative Specialist Mandy Pavlus said. “And I’m told that they flew in a therapist from California even to offer her therapy and so they just saw that need growing and wanted to be able to offer those services to the local children here.”

The organization is currently the only nonprofit behavioral therapy program in the area.

All the money raised from the ‘Grab a Cue & Chalk It Up for Autism’ will go to help pay for the therapy of local children.

Butler said Saturday’s fundraiser generated between t $3,000 and $4,000.