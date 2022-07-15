BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is accused of sending sex videos to a child.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Timothy Chad White after uncovering evidence that he sent a child a video of himself masturbating, according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, White continued to send the videos even after the victim said she was 17-year-old. However, deputies said that after seeing her there was no way White could believe the 12-year-old was 17.

Investigators were able to identify White through his phone number and images of him from the footage.

White is being charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor.