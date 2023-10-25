PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Bay County man was arrested after deputies discovered he had sex with a 15-year-old female.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old, Jordan Hardman.

The victim and her friend went to Hardman’s Lynn Haven home. Hardman claimed he met the victim’s friend on Tinder, during a questioning deputies said in a report. Later, he reportedly admitted to having sex with both the victim and her friend.

Hardman made no effort to validate their ages, deputies added.

Hardman is being held on a $10,000 bond for lewd and lascivious battery.