BAY COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — A Bay County man was arrested Sunday after Bay County deputies found drugs on him and allegedly learned that he had sex with a 14-year-old.

Kaleb Tyreak Tubbs, 22, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.

During an interview, the victim said she was “talking” to Tubbs, whom she met through a friend. The conversations resulted in Tubbs selling the victim marijuana and two sexual encounters, deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Tubbs admitted to having sex with the victim but said she told him she was 18. The victim told deputies Tubbs knew she was 14.

Tubbs is being held in the Bay County Jail on a $55,000 bond.