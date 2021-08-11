Bay County loses another well-known figure to COVID-19

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Another local family is trying to pick up the pieces after COVID-19 claimed their husband and father.

Philip Colvin died Saturday leaving behind his wife and 4-sons.

Colvin was the Vice President of Marketing at the Holiday Inn Resort and was well-known and respected in the local community.

His wife Andrea said those who knew Colvin described him as encouraging, supportive, and loved.

“To me, he was not only my husband but my best friend,” Andrea Colvin said. “He was my rock. I think he knew me better than I knew myself.”

Andrea and Philip Colvin were married for 22 years. They had four wonderful sons.

The whole family was born and raised in Bay County and Mosley High School Graduates. His son Chandler said his whole life his dad never missed a moment.

“I’ll never be able to repay him for everything he did for me but I can’t tell you what he meant to me,” Chandler said.

His stepson Calen Sapp said his dad did everything for him – no matter how hard things got.

“He’s been the foundation in my life,” Sapp said. “He’s the one who’s seen my child be born.”

Colvin died from COVID-19 on Saturday. The same day his oldest son was getting married.

His wife said he battled the virus for about a month, fighting until he couldn’t fight anymore.

“To tell him at the time I had to leave before he coded goodbye for the last time that pain is forever in my heart,” Andrea said.

Andrea said he would always find a way to make the best of a situation whether that be making someone laugh or solving a problem.

His son Chandler said his father was selfless.

“He was the person who was always there for us,” Chandler said. “Not just his family though he was there for everybody.”

His son Calen said he was wise.

“While he was in the hospital we talked over facetime and the way he explained it to me no matter how angry you get or frustrated or upset whatever your emotion maybe just please you have to be strong no matter what,” Sapp said.

Colvin worked at the Holiday Resort for 26 years and was dedicated to the Bay County community,

His wife said even in his final days his selflessness showed and he has a message to pass along.

“Even in his last days of consciousness he was so worried about everyone else and knowing that the vaccine may not prevent somebody from getting sick but it would drastically reduce their symptoms,” Andrea said.

Colvin was 46 years old. The Colvin family is urging the community to put their opinions aside and get the COVID vaccine because it could save your life.

He’s been the sole provider for his family since Andrea lost her job as a nurse during the pandemic.

Colvin’s son Calen and his wife have created a go fund me to help their mom pay for funeral costs, medical bills, and costs of living.

Funeral services will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. The viewing will be on Friday from 6-8 p.m.