PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Highland Park Elementary students were the first to visit the Hurricane Michael exhibit Friday at the Bay County Library.

The display commemorates the 5th anniversary of the Category 5 storm, which struck Bay County on October 10th, 2018.

For those who lived through it, that is a memory they’ll have for the rest of their lives. The eye of the Category 5 Storm passed over Tyndall Air Force Base and Devastated Mexico Beach. The exhibit documents the storm’s power and serves as a lesson for those who did not experience it. Bay Counties District 3 Commissioner Bill Dozier says it’s hard to imagine how far Bay County has come.

“This is an exhibit here at my county library just showing everybody the effects of Hurricane Michael had on an area where we were the day after Hurricane Michael and where we are today and the progress that has been made. And it is just a testament to the resilience of the people who live in this area,” said Dozier.

Some of the students are too young to remember Michael’s impact. For them, this is a learning experience about hurricanes in general and science experiments, and one of the Highland Park Elementary students Ava Matthews says she got to learn a little bit about meteorology.

“We did that thing where it tells you the different clouds, and cut it out and glue it, and then on the day when you’re wondering what the clouds are, you could put it up and try to identify the clouds,” said Matthews.

Highland Park Elementary School Principal Ilea Faircloth says all educators should come to the exhibit.

“This is something that I feel like will incorporate into our curriculum, our fourth and fifth-grade students especially. So in the future, I encourage all of our schools and students to be able to put together some kind of opportunity to go into the museum itself because it really was an all-hands-on experience, ” said Faircloth.

The Exhibit runs through October 19th and will be open during normal Bay County Library Hours.