BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is giving local governments a place to post legal notices for free.

Earlier this year, the state dropped its requirement that legal notices have to be advertised in newspapers. That process would cost Bay County as much as $200,000 a year.

Beginning in January, the county will publish all notices online instead. Commissioners said the change will save the county around $30,000 dollars.

“Folks can go to that web page and see it and also which makes it somewhat better than a print edition of it, is that there is a history, there’s a database of history,” Tommy Hamm, District 1 Bay County Commissioner, said.

The new website will cost $5,000 to develop and is currently in the testing phase but should be accessible on January first.