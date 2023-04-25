BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are rumblings on social media about another so-called beach takeover in June, similar to the one that took place in March 2022.

The media posts are inviting people to come to the beach during the third weekend in June, which is also Father’s Day Weekend.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said several people from the Biloxi and Montgomery areas are responsible for the messaging.

Ford said Biloxi media interviewed him twice last week regarding the posts.

He stated that both himself and Panama City Police Chief J.R. Talamantez are also proactively warning the organizers about the cost of unplanned special event zones.

“I know, Chief Talamantez at the beach has actually reached out and has talked to some of those promoters and put them on notice, just like we talked about,” Ford said. “Look, if you’re promoting this event and we create these special event zones, Florida law allows us to sue you and recoup all of these costs. And again, I think that would easily be in the six figures on a weekend like this.”

Ford said the relatively new special event ordinances seem to be working.

A number of promoters have now posted they’re canceling their takeover events.

Ford said local law enforcement agencies would be prepared, regardless.