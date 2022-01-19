Bay County Juvenile Justice plans halted

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – As construction prices rise, many have to rethink their building plans— and commissioners have done just that.

On Wednesday, the Bay County Commission rejected a bid for their Juvenile Justice Courthouse building they received in October. However, the county will not have to start back from square one on this project.

The original Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse was not safe to use after Hurricane Michael.

“After the storm, they had damage,” Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “So this gave us an opportunity to kind of put these two together. Putting it on one campus.”

Carroll said current plans for the courthouse show it getting added right to the Bay County Courthouse. He said the goal is to make sure the add-on looks seamless between the two.

“As you know, prices do continue to rise for construction,” Carroll said.

Courthouse plans have been halted due to the price tag increase. At the commission meeting Wednesday, the board decided to reject GAC’s current bid of roughly $12 million.

“The prices have just kept going higher and higher than what we are comfortable with so we thought it would be a good opportunity to put it back on the streets and allow other contractors and the current contractor, they are welcome to rebid as well,” Carroll said.

The good news is Carroll said the current design plans and permits are going to stay.

“It’s kind of a one-stop-shop,” he said. “It can be kind of confusing if you have to go to court but you don’t know what courthouse to go to. So now it will be all at one facility. So we are excited.”

The new facility will be a welcomed addition since the Juvenile Justice Court has been operating out of the Bay County government center since Hurricane Michael.

The courthouse plans will be re-advertised starting Thursday, January 19. Interested contractors can pick up the contract from the government center.