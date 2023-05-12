BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Having an emergency is always scary. Being unable to call 911 during an emergency can be terrifying.

But help is now just a text message away for people in Bay County.

County officials announced Friday that ‘Text-to-911’ is now available through the major cell carriers in Bay County.

“Our operators have been working on this system since January, and it’s been active for the last couple of weeks but we finally got all the cell carriers on board and now we’re ready to roll this out to Bay County,” Bay County Commission Chairman Tommy Hamm said. “We think this is going to be another excellent tool and this will potentially save lives for folks.”

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said this is critical for situations where it may be dangerous for someone to call.

“If somebody is in the situation where they can secretly text 911, but could not get on the phone and call, that’s an important capability that we now have,” Ford said.

Bay County Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said the ‘Text-to-911’ process is easy.

“Text-to-911’s are sent very simply,” Monroe said. “You just put 911 in the recipient line and type a clear, concise message. Try not to use abbreviations or slang and monitor the text after you send it. Outline the type, the location of your emergency. Answer any questions the dispatcher or telecommunications operator may ask.”

Sheriff Ford said only use it in true emergencies.

“There may be a temptation by some to say, ‘Hey look, Bay County’s got 911 to text. Let me test that out.’ That is not a good idea,” Ford said. “They’re very much discouraged from doing that. Actually, it’s the same as making a call to 911. If somebody were to abuse that, there are potential criminal consequences to that because it does tie up our telecommunicators or communication specialists when they need to be dealing with true emergencies.”

Officials stress that, if possible, you should always try to call 911 first. It makes the process of receiving help more seamless.

The 911 text messaging system cannot receive photos or videos, and messages addressed to additional numbers may not make it to the emergency center.