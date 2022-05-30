PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Veterans all across Bay County came out Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery.

“We come here every year,” VFW Post 8205 Quartmaster Kevin Kellett said. “We have been ever since this began, and it’s an important day to remember those that gave it all.”

Kellett is a Vietnam War veteran who makes it a point to come to this event and take the time to remember his fallen brothers in arms.

“I had a year tour there at a couple of different bases and it’ll wake you up when you got rockets coming in and occasionally an unfortunate casualty on base, so you never forget that,” Kellett said.

“It’s about the people that made the ultimate sacrifice, that died for our country, and the sacrifices their families have to make since that person is no longer there and knowing that their loss of life meant something,” VFW Post 2185 member Jamie Warrick said. “It meant defending our freedom, it meant being the nation that we are today and being free.”

The event featured a wreath-laying, an honor walk, musical tributes, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.

The event’s keynote speaker was Commander Erich Frandrup of the U.S. Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center.

“We are a product of those that came before us in the generations before us,” Cmdr. Frandrup said. “I think that story sometimes needs to be remembered and that’s part of what today is: we remember the story of America and how we became who we are today.”

Kellett also highlighted the new generation of soldiers, who are now serving to protect our freedoms.

“I was back in the draft age, and now it’s all volunteer, and I am so proud of the young people that volunteer,” he said. “They know going in what can happen, so I want the public to remember that and honor them for that.”