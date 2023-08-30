BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Bay County first responders are providing resources for areas that are recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

A group of Bay County Sheriff’s deputies left around noon Wednesday, heading to Taylor County. Hurricane Idalia’s eye passed directly over Steinhatchee about 5-hours earlier.

“Our water rescue team left with three boats earlier on the way to hopefully deploy this afternoon in Taylor County, the Steinhatchee area and we’ve got a team of about 15 deputies with special equipment, four-wheelers, as well as the ability to be self-sustained with sleeping quarters and a mobile kitchen,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Bay County Emergency Services is also ready to assist.

“Started preparations to either deploy our hazardous materials response team in the event that they need it or to deploy an engine and tanker combination to support local firefighting, fire suppression efforts and, and recovery efforts during the response to this hurricane,” Bay County Emergency Service Lieutenant Ben Collier said.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office deployed resources here after Hurricane Michael, it’s now Bay County’s turn to pay it forward.

“Our team is always willing to help, I’m so blessed to have a great team and if I needed to send 200, then they would all go with a smile on their face and be glad to help,” Ford said.

“We try and give what we get, right, we received a bunch of support, we want to return that support, this is just important, a lot of it falls within the camaraderie of the fire department these guys love to go help,” Collier said.

Sheriff Ford expects his deputies to be in Taylor County for five to seven days. If necessary, he said he could send another group to replace this first group when they return.

The firefighters from Bay County Emergency Services are just waiting to find out where and when they’re needed. As soon as they know, they’ll deploy.