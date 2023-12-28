PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Florida, any resident is allowed to purchase and set off fireworks.

If you, your family, or your friends are planning on ringing in the new year with a light show there are some important tips to know in regards to fireworks safety.

Bay County firefighters recommend you make sure your fireworks are properly stored if you buy them ahead of the holiday and make sure the fireworks are dry before lighting them.

When setting them off, place them on a flat, cement surface and away from any combustible materials and other fireworks.

Knowing how to properly dispose of fireworks is crucial as well.

“While you’re doing your fireworks display, you do want to have either a garden hose or a bucket of water on hand so if there is any fire danger, it can be extinguished quickly,” said Bay County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Lucas Kisela. “Once the fireworks are finished, you want to go ahead and thoroughly douse them with water and let them sit for a few hours just to ensure that they’re completely out before putting it in the trash.”

If there are children around make sure they are under supervision and away from the fireworks.

If an emergency does occur immediately call 911 and keep any burns or injuries clean for when help arrives.