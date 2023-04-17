PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Services now offers two scholarships for the Fire Academy and Emergency Medical Technician programs at Gulf Coast State College.

These scholarships are specifically for Bay County seniors and covers tuition, books, and apparel.

Over the last few years, there has been a decrease in first responders entering the workforce nationwide. Bay County Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe these scholarships aim to boost recruitment.

“So this is just another way or two that we’re going to use to try to recruit and get the best employees that we possibly can,” Monroe said.

It is important for seniors to keep their grades up and to apply early. Monroe says his staff is looking for the best applicants.

“Well, there will be an application process in which we’ll look at the person’s background and their interest and evaluate their academics and that sort of stuff. It’ll be a process that will allow us to pick the very best persons that are interested in the program,” Monroe said.

Applications are due by May 15 and if you are interested in applying you can click here for the Fire Services Division.