PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County leaders said Monday that they are feeling a budget pinch.

County officials talked about their finances in an exclusive interview with News 13. County manager Bob Majka said he has instituted both a hiring freeze and a halt to capital projects.

“So no, no new vehicles being purchased. As we said, no additional personnel is being added. Open positions not being funded,” Majka said. “Anywhere that we can look to, you know, not spend a dollar that we don’t have to spend.”

But the county commission must also look at a tax increase, Majka said.

“And where we sit right here today is we’re planning on coming to the board at the end of July and asking them to adopt a tentative working millage about 1.25 miles higher than where it currently is,” Majka said.

The county has not raised the millage rate in about a decade. In 2017 they lowered it and held firm in the wake of Hurricane Michael. But increases in the minimum wage, changes to state programs, and inflation have caused a money crunch, Majka said.

“One is inflation. Two is there are some substantive changes that the legislature has enacted and that the voters in Florida have enacted and activities that are putting pressure on our budget,” Majka said.

He added that in the past the county handled those issues with money in their savings account — what municipal governments call a fund balance. At $8 million, that fund is no longer enough to continue to absorb rising costs, he added.

Other costs to the county include changes to Florida’s state retirement system and the cost of housing kids accused of crimes in the juvenile justice system.

And even a boon for shoppers, the annual sales tax holidays approved by the legislature, come with a cost to the county.

“Sales tax holidays are going to erase $4 million in state revenue,” Majka said. “That’s already in the existing budget that’s going to go away.”

If the commission approves the increase it will bring in a little more than $20 million to the county.

However if the county is forced to cut further, Majka said it will come from areas like emergency services and public safety. Ultimately, the commission will decide on both the increase and where to cut.

“This is the beginning of the conversation, not the end,” Majka said. “We have to give the board kind of a worst-case scenario situation at the beginning and then work our way from there.

Property owners will find out later this year when the county finalizes its budget in September. Right now, the 1.25 millage increase would cost $23 a month for a home valued at $300,000, Majka said.