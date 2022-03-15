BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The county is receiving more than $53 million in appropriations from the state after this legislative session ended Monday.

The funding will go toward projects in Lynn Haven, Panama City, and the county.

“For two years I’ve been the appropriations chair,” Representative Jay Trumbull said. “About 100 million dollars of direct appropriations to Bay County. I always say, that’s a big number, and it really is but I’ve always said a million dollars spend a lot better in Northwest Florida than it does in South Florida.”

Over 53 million dollars is on its way to the county once Governor Ron DeSantis signs Florida’s budget.

The biggest expense on the list is for the county’s water treatment plant improvements, which totaled $8 million. Another $8 million is going toward Panama City sidewalks. The next biggest is for Panama City regional parks set for $5 million.

Bay County Sherriff Tommy Ford said $1.5 million will go toward expanding bed space at the jail, for their substance abuse program. Currently, there are 50 beds and with this help, they will add 50 more.

“This money will be well spent to ensure improvement for all citizens for years to come,” County Chairman Robert Carroll said.

Trumbull said right before this session ended, more funding went toward wildfire suppression and land management activities for an extra $168.5 million. Another win for Bay County and our representatives.

“They worked tirelessly and succeeded at bringing home a lot of money from Tallahassee for our community,” Carroll said.

Trumbull and Senator Gainer said for years, a lot of state funding has gone to South Florida. But this year the tables were tilted more toward Northwest Florida.

Governor DeSantis can still kill any of these projects with a line-item veto before signing the budget.

“This year we just tore it up,” Gainer said. “And I’m so proud of it, and I’m so proud of our Governor. He said he will look at the full list for favors, so I don’t expect us to lose anything.”

Under state law, the Governor must sign the budget by the first of July.

The list of appropriations equalling $53 million is below: