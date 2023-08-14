PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Beach rescue is a life or death situation, every second counts. Bay County Emergency Services now have a way to cut down rescue time with sea scooters.

Rip currents are responsible for the majority of the drownings and water rescues at bay county’s beaches.

Those currents also make it difficult for lifeguards and rescuers to reach the people that need their help.

Bay County Emergency Services officials are hoping this will improve those difficulties.

It’s called the sea scooter, a two-handed propeller device that pulls the lifeguard through the water to the distressed swimmer.

“Our goal is to shave off as much time as possible during a distressed swimmer and get to that victim faster. I think these units will be able to do that,” said Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin.

The County bought five of the sea scooters.

They were integrated into the lifeguard training program two weeks ago. Lifeguards said they’ve had an immediate impact.

“It will shave time off to a rescue. And more importantly, it keeps us fresh to be able to handle whatever situation,” said Bay County Lifeguard Les Allen.

The sea scooters are about $1,700 apiece. The county bought them with a FEMA grant.

They can be used for different types of missions.

“Definitely a tool that is going to be utilized by our parks and rec lifeguards and a couple of different agencies. For multiple different facets. So very, very useful for search operations, especially, you know, allowing us to stay underwater for more for greater amounts of time especially when we are looking for items, bodies, things of that nature,” said Bay County EMS Firefighter William Jordan.

Sea scooters have 90 minutes of battery life and can travel at a speed of about 4.5 mph.

Once lifeguards are proficiently trained, they’ll be put into service.

“If this all works out and these units perform the way they’re supposed to, I think we’ll be getting more,” said Martin.

Bay County Emergency Services plan to apply for the same FEMA grant next season to buy more sea scooters.