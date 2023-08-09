PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s Economic Development Alliance officials say they are working on five new recruitment projects.

All five of the companies are involved in manufacturing. Two of them are in the aerospace industry.

If Bay County landed all five, they would bring a total of nearly $1 billion in capital investments and provide more than 2,400 new jobs.

Bay EDA leaders say they would be game changes for the community.

“One is Project Stamper, which is an 1800 job project, half a billion capital investment. This is a project that would be game-changing for our community because it is advanced technology focused on aircraft manufacturing and advanced manufacturing the other project is project maple, which is an international maintenance repair and overhaul company,” said Bay EDA President Becca Hardin.

The EDA is moving ahead with Project Maple, which is an aviation company.

Plans call for a $30 million capital investment, a new 100-thousand-square-foot hangar at the airport, and 250 new jobs.