BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Economic Development Alliance leaders are excited about another venture they’re calling Project Stamper.

On Tuesday, they asked county commissioners to endorse their Triumph Grant to recruit the new company. If the EDA is successful, the business will set up shop at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, making a half-a-billion dollar capital investment in the community and creating nearly 2,000 jobs.

EDA officials said it could also lead to more companies following Project Stamper to the airport.

“We have a brand new state-of-the-art airport and we’re growing, we had more than 1.6 million passengers come through our airport, we’ve got more than 3,000 acres that we are marketing around our terminal and aviation is a big target market for us, we’ve got a lot of companies looking at potentially building hangars around our airport,” Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said.

Hardin said several companies are considering our area.