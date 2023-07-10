BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – In Bay County, 17 year-old Piper Saidak is using a BSA tradition as an opportunity to give back.

Saidak, a member of both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, is currently working on completing her BSA Eagle Project, the highest honor in Boy Scouting.

For her project, she is building two flag retirement boxes, each for a local church with strong veteran presence. The boxes were requested as a place for families of veterans, local community members, and veterans to place torn, tattered, and worn American flags.

Saidak is also working on completing her GSA gold award, the Girl Scouts equivalent of a BSA Eagle Award.

She is part of BSA Troop and Pack 850 in Panama City. The troop was founded last year, as the BSA renewed its presence in Panama City after Hurricane Michael.